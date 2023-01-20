Former Delta Federal Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Joins APC





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former three term member of the House of Representatives and recently Delta South Senatorial Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, has dumped the party for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Reyenieju was yesterday dressed and decorated with APC’s robes by the Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the APC, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, a sign that he has fully pitched tent with the party.

Reyenieju, a dedicated member of the ruling PDP in Delta State, who tendered his resignation to his ward chairman attributed his decision to the party’s deviation from core values that PDP was known for.

Speaking during his admission into the opposition party and witnessed by a mammoth crowd, Hon Reyenieju, an Itsekiri and Niger Delta born leader, vowed to mobilise massively for his new party and ensure that APC wins overwhelmingly in all elections.

He lamented that the PDP was no longer a home for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper