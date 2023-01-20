Group Campaign Against Gender-based Violence in Ondo









Fidelis David in Akure

A United Kingdom non-departmental public body, Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) yesterday expressed concern over increasing violence and discrimination against women globally.

WFD Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola, stated this at a two-day training tagged: “Capacity Strengthening Workshop for Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSSGBV)”, held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to Olorunmola, the increasing spate of violence against women and girls in the contemporary society is growing alarming, hence the need for the training.

He disclosed that the training comes on the heels of the high spate of violence incidence across the country.

He said: “We are here to look at how we can deepen the implementation of violence against persons as well as to familiarize ourselves as critical stakeholders with the child protection policy which all of you are representatives of your offices…





Source: Thisday Newspaper