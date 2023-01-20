NCS, MMIA Revenue Hits N20bn in December 2022





Gilbert Ekugbe

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command (MMIA), Mohammed Malami Gidado, has stated that the commend’s revenue collection at the end of December 2022, hit N20.89 billion

The figure, according to Gidado in a statement, represents a significant increase in revenue generation of N1.849 billion when compared to N19.048 billion generated within the same period of 2021.

According to him, the significant increase is due to an improved integrity of passengers’ in the declaration of goods and high level of compliance towards voluntary payment of (Couriers Parcels, Passengers Accompanied and Unaccompanied Baggage) duty.

“We had a smiling end of year sum of N20.89 billion only for the period of January to December, 2022. While in 2021, the sum of N19.048 billion only was the revenue collected within same period,” he said.

He pointed out that during the December 2022 review, the Command collected the sum of N1.75…





Source: Thisday Newspaper