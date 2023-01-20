Ngige: Taking Elder Statesmanship a Notch Higher





Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige recently said he will not campaign for any of the four leading presidential candidates. David-ChyddyEleke sees this as a new high in elder statesmanship.

Many supporters of the Dr Chris Ngige, especially in Anambra State call him Onwa. This means moon in Igbo language. It is his traditional title. However, there are others, maybe taking Into consideration his size who call him the diminutive general. Whatever he is called by different people, one thing that can not be taken away from Ngige is his assertiveness, courage and maybe stubbornness too.

Having been a former governor, senator and two time minister, Ngige is among Igbo personalities that have seen it all. He recently tried to run for the presidency of Nigeria, maybe as a way to put a crown to all the political positions he has held. He went as far as purchasing the presidential form of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). He later withdrew from the race…





Source: Thisday Newspaper