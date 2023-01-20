NLC Alleges Attack at Headquarters by Thugs over N1bn Housing Project





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has alleged that sponsored hoodlums disguising as civil servants attacked its headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

It accused one Mr. Emeka Anuna who according it posed as Chairman of the FGN/FCT/NLC/TUC Mass Housing Project Subscribers Association to storm the NLC headquarters with thugs to protest delays in the execution of the N1billion housing project.

A statement signed by the NLC’s Head, Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, described the action of sponsors of the attack as, “an attempt to embarrass the President of the Congress and to circumvent the efforts of the leadership of the Congress to pursue justice on behalf of genuine workers who were short-changed by the entrenched incongruities and wickedness in the Nigerian system.”

The NLC added: “It is unfortunate that miscreants posing as workers’ representatives decided to spin a false narrative and present same to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper