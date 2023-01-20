Offa LG YPP Leaders Defect to PDP, Endorse Senator Ibrahim









Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, leaders and executives council of Young Progressives Party(YPP) in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)

The defectors also endorsed the Kwara South senatorial candidate of the PDP for the election, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and other PDP candidates.

The defectors, who were led by the YPP Chairman in Offa LGA, Alhaji Adegoke Olorunayo, yesterday said they decided to team up with the PDP in view of the alleged low performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in the Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

He said the past performances of Senator Ibrahim in the Senate in the eighth National Assembly have also moved them to defect to the PDP so as to assist the party to achieve good electoral results.

Olorunayo, who was flanked by other nine ward chairmen and executive council of YPP in the local government area,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper