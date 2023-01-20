Omo-Agege Promises to Revive Moribund Companies in Delta





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The once famous Ethiope Salt Company, which produces one of the best salts in the country, and a fishery firm, Shrimps Company both in Oghara town in Ethiope West Local government area of Delta State, would be revived to boost employment and the economy of the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured residents of the state.

Omo-Agege, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said his administration’s economic blueprint encompasses the revamping of moribund industries including the now abandoned Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Oghara and other abandoned industries across the state, if elected.

The Deputy President of the Senate made the promises yesterday, during his ward-to-ward campaign in Oghara, the hometown of former Governor James Ibori and Mosogar, the hometown of Senator Ighoyota Amori, the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He assured that the now…





Source: Thisday Newspaper