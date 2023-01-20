Over 1,920 Families, 155 Policymakers  Pledge  to Eradicate FGM in Osun, Oyo and Ekiti





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Hacey health initiative has posited that over 1,920 families as well as over 155 policymakers have signed a pledge to support the eradication of female genital mutilation across project states of Osun, Oyo and Ekiti.

Also over 65 traditional leaders are equally in support of the effort embarked upon by the Hacey Health Initiative to eradicate genital mutilation.

Speaking at a media press conference in Osogbo, the programme Manager of HACEY Health Initiative, Mr. Oluwatomi Olunuga, however charged journalists and media practitioners to intensify their campaigns against practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Osun State.

Olunuga, who acknowledged the roles of the media in the development of any society, urged media practitioners in the state to join hands with the organisation in order to stamp out the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) from the state.

She explained that the HACEY Health Initiative commenced the stop cut…





Source: Thisday Newspaper