Oyo Police Arraign Ex-lawmaker over Perjury, Defamatory Publication





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned a former lawmaker and international parliamentarian, Dr. Folaranmi Oyebanji, before an Ogbomoso Chief Magistrate Court over alleged perjury, false and defamatory publication on a pending matter in the court.

Oyebanji and six others, including a

nonagenarian, Chief Mathew Wojuade Ademola (93), had on July 9, 2022, been arraigned and charged with alleged “conspiracy, forgery, publication of false documents, and threat to murder Chief Solomon Ojedayo and his family members.”

According to the fresh four-count charge numbered: MOG/11c/2023, brought against the 57-year-old defendant by the prosecution, which he pleaded not guilty to, he, with another person now at large, allegedly “on September 16, 2021, at about 10 a.m. at Oko area in the Ogbomoso magisterial district, did conspire to commit felony to wit perjury, publication of false and defamatory news, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper