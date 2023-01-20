Police Begin Payment of N13bn Insurance Claims to 7,000 Families of Fallen, Disabled Personnel





*Incorporate Nigerian Police Insurance Company

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday commenced the distribution of cheques to cover insurance benefits of officers, who lost their lives while in service as well as personnel, who suffered various forms of life-threatening injuries while on active duty.

The cheques presented to about 7,000 families of deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty between 2012 and 2020 amounts to over N13 billion.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries in Abuja, the IG said the group life assurance scheme, which was introduced as a result of the Pension Reform Act 2004 and amended in 2014 and the group personal accident insurance scheme, were welfare packages fully funded by the federal government for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that due to paucity of funds, the federal government could not fund the schemes successfully and this…





Source: Thisday Newspaper