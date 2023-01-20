Taye Ige Delighted with Sportsville Award





Seasoned journalist and sports marketing personality, Taye Ige, will mount the podium as one of the sports persons to be garlanded at the upcoming Sportsville awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

Reacting to the well deserved award, the President/CEO of HS MEDIA Group who is beaming with self-satisfaction and full accomplishments expressed pleasure at the Awards organised by renowned sports journalist and astute politician, Frank Ilaboya.

“I truly feel honoured. I usually would turn down offers of so many of such Awards because, as you know they have become like half-a-penny. But the Promoter of this particular one is a man of integrity. He was my very first editor in sports journalism when I joined the Complete Communications Group in 1988.

“Everyone in and outside our professional circles (eg in politics which saw him become the Chairman of his local government in Edo State) attests to him as a thoroughbred believer in hardworrk,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper