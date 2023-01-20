The Real Housewives Franchise Goes to Abuja





After a successful Lagos iteration of The Real Housewives, streaming and video-on-demand platform Showmax has teased the second instalment of the Real Housewives franchise in Nigeria. This time, the TV reality show is heading to Abuja and as such, the season is titled ‘The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja)’.

A teaser image for the show was published on Showmax’s social media pages in the early hours of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Instagram caption read, “Stepping into the luxurious world of the Abuja babes. The Real Housewives of Abuja coming soon to Showmax.”

Retaining the format of the show, RHOAbuja will follow the lives of influential and successful women as they navigate their social lives, relationships, businesses, careers, and family within the capital city and beyond. In true Abuja style, the series is expected to showcase influence, power play, luxury, glam and drama among the rich and ultra-wealthy socialites.

This version will be the fourth…





Source: Thisday Newspaper