Tinubu: If Elected, We’ll Eliminate Corruption





*Says his govt will support establishment of construction bank

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he would tackle head-on the problem of corruption, if elected president at next month’s poll. Tinubu stated this in Abuja during a consultative forum with the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI).

The APC candidate also said his government would back the establishment of a construction bank.

While aiming to eliminate corruption from the Nigerian system, he assured that the government would make conscious efforts to adopt strategies that would attract, rather than scare away, investors.

Tinubu told the forum, “We don’t want to scare away investors of today and tomorrow, but we promise you, we will eliminate corruption. Part of it is that we look at ourselves, too. Not just enforcement but to reduce the propensity for corruption.”

The former governor of Lagos State stressed the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper