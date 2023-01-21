A Loving Tribute to Very Rev Fr Achi BY Raphael Opawoye





GUEST COLUMNIST BY RAPHAEL OPAWOYE

It is with great sadness that the Christian community in Nigeria, Niger State in particular, mourns the death of one of its most highly respected leaders, Very Rev Fr Isaac Achikpili Achi who was gruesomely murdered by bandits in the early hours of Sunday, January 15, 2023. Father Isaac Achikpili Achi, a Catholic priest, was killed in a most grisly manner inside his house at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro, Niger State. The terrorists decided to burn the building with Father Achi when they could not access where the priest was.

In the course of his ordained ministry which spanned almost twenty-eight years, Father Achi was a Reverend Father, a Shepherd, a Priest, and Coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Paikoro Local Government Area, Niger State.

No matter the order of ministry to which he was called, the office he held, or the title he bore, the most distinguishing mark of Fr Achi’s ministry was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper