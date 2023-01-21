Abiodun Assures Residents of Fair Distribution of Infrastructure





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday reassured the people that no part of the state would be neglected in terms of infrastructural development.

He said areas yet to feel the impact of his administration would soon begin to enjoy infrastructure developments, while asking them to be patient as efforts are being intensified to spread more infrastructural amenities in line with the vision of his government

Abiodun gave the assurance during the inauguration of 5.7 kilometre Oru-Awa-Alaporu Road in Ijebu North Local Government Area, as he continued his second term campaign tour in Ijebu North Local Government.

He described the newly inaugurated road as an important bypass that would boost the socio-economic development of the axis.

Explaining that the inauguration of the road was another testimony of his administration’s drive to open up the state through ease of movement of people, foods and services, he noted that the road…





Source: Thisday Newspaper