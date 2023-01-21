AfAW, FIDA and Witch Persecution in Nigeria





The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) will work with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Bauchi to address the problem of witchcraft accusations and witch persecution in the country. Abuses linked to witchcraft beliefs have ravaged many communities without adequate institutional response. This unfortunate situation will soon be a thing of the past because the AfAW plans to collaborate with FIDA and other institutions across the country. Recently, a FIDA contact in Bauchi reached out to the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) regarding a case of witchcraft accusation and persecution in the state. A widow was accused of witchcraft in 2021. She was subsequently tortured and banished from her village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area. The FIDA office in Bauchi intervened. It worked with the National Human Rights Commission office to sensitize the community. But the accused woman feared for her life. And the FIDA office relocated her to a safer…





Source: Thisday Newspaper