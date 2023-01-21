Allow People’s Choice to Prevail, Abdulsalami’s Peace Committee Tells Presidential Candidates





*Urges them to moderate language at campaign grounds

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC), led by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), yesterday in Abuja met with the leadership of the nation’s 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates, and demanded that they should allow the people’s choice to prevail in the 2023 elections.

Addressing the gathering before the committee and the presidential candidates entered into a closed-door meeting, Abdulsalami said the aim of the interactive session was to build confidence amongst the people in the electoral process “and to ensure that we do all that is possible for these very crucial elections to be successful.”

Abdulsalami continued: “Our intention is to hear from the Presidential candidates themselves and see how we can rally all our people to ensure that all citizens are able to elect the leaders of their choice. It is impossible to have all contestants…





Source: Thisday Newspaper