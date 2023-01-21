CBN Steps up Nationwide Sensitisation on New Naira Notes





* Directs DMBs, MMOs, to swap cash in rural, underserved areas

Nume Ekeghe, Sylvester Idowu, Yinka Kolawole, David-Chyddy Eleke, James Sowole

Exactly 11 days to the deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the use of the old 200, 500 and 1000 denomination of the Naira notes, the apex bank has sent its officials out into the streets across the nation to aggressively sensitise the public.

On the same day, in a bid to further deepen the penetration of the redesigned naira notes to the general public, unbanked and underbanked, the CBN has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), and super agents to swap the old notes in rural and unbanked areas, to improve circulation of the new notes.

In Warri, Delta State, the CBN took its sensitisation and awareness campaign on the redesigned new naira notes to the palace of the Olu of Warri and major markets in Warri and environs.

Team leader of the apex bank and representative of the CBN…





Source: Thisday Newspaper