Commander Brigade of Guards Assures on Security of FCT, Niger, Nasarawa States





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The new Commander of the Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen. Aminu Umar, has assured that apart from the primary task of the protection of the President, his immediate family members and the seat of government in Abuja, the Brigade will also protect Abuja, parts of Niger State and whole of Nasarawa State.

He made the assurance yesterday when he and his predecessor, Maj. Gen. MT Usman met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Brig. Gen. Umar assured that he would maintain the high standards set by his predecessor and also put in his best to ensure the security and safety of the residents of the FCT.

He also called for the continuous support of the FCT Administration, saying, “I will continue to count on the support of the FCT Administration, especially the office of the Minister of the FCT and I want to pledge that I shall put in all I’ve learnt over the years in the service to ensure that we…





Source: Thisday Newspaper