Ekweremadu’s 40 Buildings: Court Vacates Interim Forfeiture Order





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday set aside his earlier order of interim forfeiture against 40 properties linked to former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Ekwo discharged the order on the grounds that it was obtained on concealment of facts.

Delivering ruling in Ekweremadu’s motion challenging the interim forfeiture order, the court faulted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in asking someone who is currently detained in the United Kingdom to come and show cause why the affected properties should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

Following an exparte application by the EFCC, Justice Ekwo had last year ordered the federal government to temporarily seize 40 landed properties belonging to the former Deputy Senate President, pending the order for affected persons to show cause why the properties should not be permanently given to the federal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper