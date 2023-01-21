FG Fixes March 29 to April 2 for National Population Census





* Non-Nigerians to be counted

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census will hold from March 29 to April 1, 2023.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this to State House Correspondents yesterday shortly after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“From March 29 to April 2, our staff will be in the field enumerating people,” declared Kwarra.

The NPC boss also assured Nigerians that there would be no room for the manipulation of the 2023 population census, saying it would conduct a more credible exercise with the aid of available technology.

Kwarra said technology would make it difficult for anyone to manipulate the exercise.

The NPC boss said the exercise would be different from the past ones, marred by controversies, as the Commission would be making use of cutting-edge technology, including Global Positioning System (GPS) and satellite images, noting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper