Former APC Chair Endorses Enugu PDP Guber Candidate





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Nwoye has endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state, Peter Mbah.

Nwoye, who is a member of the APC presidential campaign council gave the endorsement yesterday during the Enugu East Senatorial District Endorsement Rally.

Expressing his support for Mbah, Nwoye said that the choice of who should lead should not be on the basis of party but competence and capacity of the individual to deliver quality leadership to the people.

“I am from the APC but I have decided to support Mbah’s candidacy because he remains the only candidate in the state whose manifesto captures the yearnings and aspirations of the people,” he said.

In his address, governor of the state, Ifeanyi Uhwuanyi states that the primary election that saw Mbah’s emergence as candidate of the party was free, fair, transparent and credible, hence everyone must join…





Source: Thisday Newspaper