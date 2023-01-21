Minister Tasks New NDDC Board to Focus on Core Mandate, Warns Against In-fighting





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana has warned the new Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) against unnecessary in-fighting that could derail the core vision and mandate of the commission.

Umana, who gave the warning yesterday at a retreat for NDDC board and management that is going on at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, tasked them to live above board in the discharge of their duties.

At the retreat with the theme, ‘NDDC: Making a Difference’, the minister charged them to strictly adhere to the rules of due diligence and transparency in line with the Establishment and Public Procurement Acts.

He said the inauguration of the board was meant to enhance the development of the Niger Delta region, saying the region, which had suffered neglect and deprivation for so long, needed a new lease of life.

Umana called on the board members and management to set a template…





Source: Thisday Newspaper