NCDC Moves to Checkmate Diphtheria as Disease Claims 25 Lives in Kano





*Lagos, Osun, Yobe record cases

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday said it had taken clinical steps to address laboratory- confirmed cases of diphtheria in Lagos and Kano states and that it is also monitoring the situation in Osun and Yobe states where cases are now being picked up.

The Kano State Government has already confirmed that 25 persons – mostly children – had died as a result of the Diphtheria disease outbreak in the state.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium called Corynebacterium species that affects the nose, throat, and sometimes, skin of an individual.

The symptoms include fever, runny nose; sore throat; cough; red eyes (conjunctivitis) and neck swelling.

The NCDC said in severe cases, a thick grey or white patch appears on the tonsils and/or at the back of the throat associated with difficulty breathing.

A statement signed by the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo…





Source: Thisday Newspaper