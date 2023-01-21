Obi: I’m Not Like Candidate That Doesn’t Know His Age





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that his candidature represents the present generation, adding that he’s not like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate that is over 70 years old and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate that does not even know his age.

Obi said that it is better to elect those that are stingy for prudence and accountability than to choose people that will squander the commonwealth of Nigeria

He added that Nigeria is physically challenged and needs total deliverance, which can only be done by a patriot.

Obi who stated this while addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of his campaign rally at Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, said Nigeria needs urgent deliverance, adding that if elected, his administration will build a country that all citizens will feel a sense of belonging.

He expressed disappointment that Nigeria has suddenly become the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper