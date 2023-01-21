Only Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria’s Economic Issues, Says APC Chieftain





By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A chieftains of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ikole-Ekiti and former commissioner at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Chief John Olumuyiwa Filani has expressed concern about Nigeria’s poor economic situation, adding that only the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu can fix it.

Specifically, he appealed to the electorate in the country to trust the APC presidential candidate, in providing practical solutions to myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Filani who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Friday explained said it was worrisome that the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari had failed in its promises to the country, especially in the area of the economy, adding that Nigerians are daily subjected to harsh economic policies by the government.

The APC chieftain said as a politician he felt frustrated with the way things were going in Nigeria and could not afford to sit on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper