Plateau Traditional Ruler Kidnapped, Rescued By Police, Palace Guard Killed









Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The paramount ruler of Izere kingdom (Agwom Izere) in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, His Royal Majesty Adagwom Isaac Wakili, was kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday.

In the confusion that ensued during the kidnap, a palace guard was shot dead.

An eye witness said that the gunmen stormed the kingdom at about 1a.m. in the early hours of yesterday and broke into the palace of the monarch at Shere community and took him away, shooting sporadically.

He added that it was in the process that a palace guard who had attempted to rescue the monarch was shot and he died.

Spokesman of Police command in Jos, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the development yesterday afternoon, but added that the monarch has been rescued.

Alabo said that the police had been on the trail of the gunmen since they received the report of the abduction, adding that two suspects had been arrested.

He said that one of the palace guards was killed during the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper