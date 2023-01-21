Tech Firm Seeks Partnership With FG to Bridge Real Estate Sector Gap Partnership





A Nigeria Tech Firm, PxpropertyHub, has called for partnership with the federal government in order to show case the efforts it is making to bridge the gap in the real estate sector.

Barr. Nonye Nwabueze, General Manager, Operations/Legal of PxpropertyHub made the remarks during the official unveiling ofthe firm’s innovative online real estate platform on Saturday in Abuja.

She said that there was a need for collaboration with the federal government to help Nigerians build long lasting wealth through Real Estate, leveraging on technology and experience.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing are doing so much in this regard as they have tried to create several mortgage financing activities.

“We are there asking for partnership with this kind of parastatals to showcase what the federal government is equally doing in the sector to provide affordable housing for Nigerians as well as checkmate the activities of fraudsters in the sector.

“If what the federal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper