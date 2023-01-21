Wike Approves Rivers Stadium for Atiku’s Campaign, Says Access to Facility Begins 48hrs to February 11





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has finally approved the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, for campaign of the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to hold on February 11.

The Rivers State governor, explained that the Stadium approval granted at no cost to the Presidential Campaign Council PCC) of PDP in the state, would be accessible to the council 48 hours to the February 11 presidential campaign.

Governor Wike, disclosed this Friday, while speaking at the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the Director-General of the PCC in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, has no right to want to take possession of the stadium one month before the date of the stipulated event.

The governor warned Dr. Sekibo not to provoke the Rivers State government by desperately wanting to take possession of the State owned…





Source: Thisday Newspaper