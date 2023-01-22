60th Elysée Treaty Anniversary: Germany, France Call for Peace and Friendship Among Countries





*Promise continued support for ongoing Nigeria’s electoral process

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As Germany and France celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty, the Ambassadors of both countries to Nigeria have asked Nigeria and the rest of the world to embrace friendship and alliance with neighbouring countries.

The ambassadors, Annett Günther (Germany) and Emmanuelle Blatmann (France) in a jointly issued article to mark the treaty signed on January 22, 1963, equally solicited an end to hostility between Ukraine and Russia, both neighbours currently engaged in war.

The ambassadors said: “Former enemies becoming best friends? It is possible! On January 22, 1963, France and Germany signed the Elysée-Treaty, formally ending a hostility that had lasted for centuries. This happened before the background of World War II, in which Nazi Germany invaded France and in which it unleashed a horrific war on Europe and the World, killing millions of people and murdering…





Source: Thisday Newspaper