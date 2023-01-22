ARISE Fashion Week Holds 20th Edition February 2





*Designers on parade include, Ajabeng, Ameer by Ameer, Awa Meité, Bianca Saunders, BLOKE, Éki Kéré, Fruché, Hudayya, I.N Official, Ituen Basi, Joy Meribe, Kadiju, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mariya Sanusi, NiNiE, NKWO, Pepper Row, Selam Fessahaye, Syari Bespoke, T.I Nathan, Tiffany Amber, UNI FORM, Vicnate, XULY. Bët and Ziva Lagos

Vanessa Obioha

The organisers of ARISE Fashion Week have concluded arrangements to host the 20th edition of the event with the theme, ‘Arise Fashion Week & Jazz Festival: Future Forward’.

The event, which will be held in Lagos from February 2 to 4, 2023, would showcase exceptional designers from Africa and Africans in diaspora over an array of jazz-themed performances.

According to a statement, it would be a celebration of African design and its progression over the years, as well as ARISE’s role in championing musical and design talents from the continent and beyond.

The 2023 edition would feature a diverse set of world-class…





