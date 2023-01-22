BBTitans:  Nigeria, South Africa Reality TV Gods Meet





Nothing less than earthshaking occurrences are expected at a meeting of the most brilliant and the strongest reality television stars from Africa’s two giant countries; Nigeria and South Africa. With an ultimate prize of $100,000, Vanessa Obioha

writes that viewers would stay glued to their television sets in anticipation of exciting moments for the 72 days

What happens when 20 titans are living under one roof? An explosion of entertainment and intense drama! Those were the words of the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe during the announcement of the new Big Brother Titans last year.

On Sunday, January 15, when the carpet rolled out and the new Big Brother titans, an interesting and diverse mix of individuals from South Africa and Nigeria, came on stage in their remarkable outfits and facial art, it became apparent that the inevitable clash of the titans would be unfolding on TV for 72 days. Even the hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka could not hide…





Source: Thisday Newspaper