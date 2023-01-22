Buhari Should Reciprocate What Tinubu Did for Him in 2015,  Says Mumuni 





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari, to reciprocate what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did for him in 2015.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC in the election slated for February 25.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said Tinubu needs more support from Buhari, than what he is currently getting from the president.

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, stated these in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

It would be recalled that Buhari lost when he contested for president in the years 2003 and 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), ran for the same post in 2011 on the platform of CPC and was defeated.

He…





Source: Thisday Newspaper