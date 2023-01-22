Cashless Policy as Panacea for Poverty Alleviation





James Emejo writes that the drive for a cashless society could be the magic wand that will enhance financial inclusion, and boost social and economic empowerment, thus addressing the endemic poverty in the country

Poverty remains perhaps, one of the greatest challenges bedevilling the country in general. In the previous years, economic growth had failed to impact the lives of the ordinary Nigerian as per capita income remains below the globally- approved thresholds.

The inequality in wealth distribution had been partly attributed to the endemic corruption in the system as well as a weak social protection architecture, which is constantly subjected to manipulations.

Until recently, social intervention programmes, which are aimed at improving the lot of the vulnerable population have been ineffective partly as a result of the nefarious activities of middlemen who would rather corner such benefits for their selfish interests.

Source: Thisday Newspaper