Don’t Allow PDP Back to Power, Tinubu Tells Nigerians





*APC presidential campaign director quits party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has again told Nigerians not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power, insisting that it would be disastrous to allow the main opposition party to return to power again.

Tinubu said this yesterday when he addressed the party’s supporters at the APC presidential campaign rally held at Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, Jigawa State.

This is coming as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, and director of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC, Naja’atu Muhammad, has resigned her membership of the party, a few weeks before the forthcoming elections.

The former governor of Lagos State in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office also urged the people of Jigawa State to vote for responsive and responsible leadership in the upcoming general…





Source: Thisday Newspaper