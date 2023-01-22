Igbo Residents Endorse Makinde’s Re-election Bid





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Igbo Community in Oyo State yesterday threw its full weight behind the second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, saying administration has been of immense benefit to indigenes and non-indigenes.

The leaders of the community hinged their support for the Oyo governor on what they called the governor’s tremendous achievements in the area of infrastructure and security across the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the trio of Chief Collins Okoli, Barr. Chima Onah and Mrs. Anne Ekwueme spoke on behalf of the Igbo community.

They equally commended the governor for carrying the Igbo along in his government by appointing Igbo people into his administration.

Makinde, while responding, said his administration had ensured that citizens and residents of the state have equal opportunities, as nobody was discriminated against in his administration, adding that things would get “even…





Source: Thisday Newspaper