INEC, MacArthur Synergise to Tackle Fake News, Doctored Videos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has synergised MacArthur Foundation to tackle fake news through the social media and its possible threats on the electoral integrity in Nigeria.

The commission said the 2023 general election would be the mother of all elections in the history of the country looking at the strength of the major contenders across political parties.

INEC’s Director, Voters Card Registration, Mr. Victor Aluko spoke at the inauguration of a new application designed by Rise Network and sponsored by MacArthur Foundation to address the challenges of fake news and doctored videos.

Aluko said the INEC was worried with the level of fake news in recent times, especially on election related issues, expressing gratitude to Rise Networks for developing an app that could help combat fake news, disinformation and misinformation”

He recounted how the commission had been faced with challenges of debunking doctored…





