Kwara Secures World Bank Funding to Boost Primary Healthcare





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government at the weekend secured a World Bank funding to support infrastructure upgrade in at least one primary healthcare facility in each of the 193 wards of the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Executive Secretary, state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Nusirat Elelu, said that the gesture was another fruit of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s constant payment of counterpart funds for different healthcare services.

The governor will formally launch the programme Monday where cheques will be presented to the benefitting PHCs across the state.

Elelu said that the N887,800,000 support comes under the Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) project, for which the government has paid a counterpart fund.

The statement read: “In the pursuance of Universal Health coverage for Kwarans and repositioning the Primary HealthCare system to be able to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper