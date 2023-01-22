Nasarawa Village Head Charges with Defrauding Community’s Mining License 





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Village Head of Ugya in Toto Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, Mallam Musa Adamu, has been dragged to a Lafia Magistrate Court III for allegedly defrauding his community of its mining license.

Consequently, the complainants accused the village head of martgaging the interest and future of the Ugya community to the Chinese.

The charge was filed before the Chief Magistrate Court III, Mr. Emmanuel Jatau Pursuant to Sections 35, 39 and 88 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Nasarawa State, Legal Notice No. 3 of 2019.

In their particulars, the complainants averred that the defendant, who by virtue of his office as the village head of Ugya forged some documents of transfer/relinquishment and secretly collected from the Chinese Company undisclosed sum of money and relinquished the mining licenses of Ugya Community to the Chinese Company.

“That the said Ugya Community-owned Company is called Ugya Development Company Nigeria…





Source: Thisday Newspaper