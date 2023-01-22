NDLEA Storms Edo Forests, Razes Cannabis Warehouses, Arrests Four Suspects





*Seizes $269,000 fake dollars in joint operation with EFCC in Lagos

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Barely hours after the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.) vowed to make life tough for drug barons and cartels in the new year, operatives of the agency have dealt a lethal blow to a cluster of cannabis syndicates operating in the Opuje forests in Edo State.

In a two-day operation, the agency destroyed and set ablaze massive warehouses and tents storing over 317,417 kilogrammes (317.4 metric tonnes) of the psychoactive substance.

At least, a police impersonator, Omoruan Theophilus, 37, who parades as a Police Inspector to convey the drugs from the forests to the cities and three others: Aigberuan Jacob, 42; Ekeinde Anthony Zaza, 53, and Naomi Patience Ohiewere, 42, was arrested in connection with the drugs.

The Opuje community in Owan West Local Government Area, Edo State, is notorious…





Source: Thisday Newspaper