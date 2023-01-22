NNPP Asks Atiku, Tinubu to Withdraw from Presidential Race over Corruption Allegations





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has urged the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the presidential race over serious allegations of corruption and drug peddling that have made mockery of the 2023 general election.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major, the party stated that Nigeria has been brought to ridicule and disrepute before the comity of nations over accusations of high level corruption and drug peddling against Atiku and Tinubu.

He said that he that goes to equity must come with clean hands.

According to him, the NNPP demands the immediate withdrawal of both presidential candidates to answer to charges preferred against them in court.

According to the NNPP spokesman, “It is moral burden for the two candidates to continue in this race at a time Nigerians are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper