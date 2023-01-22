Our Bioenergy Project Can Create 10,000 Jobs, Says NABDA DG





Director General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, has said the agency’s bioenergy development programme designed to adapt anaerobic digestion technology for biogas production, can create 10,000 jobs along the value chains.

Mustapha stated this in a special presentation at the just concluded science technology and innovation expo by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation in Abuja with the theme, “Actualising Effective Diversification of Nigerian Economy Through STI.”

In his presentation, Mustapha emphasised the significant role the application of modern biotechnology can play in the diversification of the country’s economy.

He said the Agency “has developed prototype digesters and enhanced bioenergy biochemical procedure for improved biogas generation from biodegradable organic feedstock.

“The digesters, which are in 250 litres, 500Liters and 1,000 litres and the optimization formula,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper