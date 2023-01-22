 PDP Dissolves Ekiti State Executive Committee, Suspends Nnamani, Others





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

In its place the National Working Committee (NWC) of party approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in the state for a period of three months effective from Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement issued yesterday said the national leadership of the party relied on Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the party’s constitution (as amended in 2017) to dissolve the state excos.

He said: “Following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections…





Source: Thisday Newspaper