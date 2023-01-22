Tompolo’s Oil Surveillance Company Kicks as EFCC Detains Head of Operations





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The operatives of the Tantita Security outfit belonging to the former Commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, have raised the alarm that their operations have been endangered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tantita Security Limited is at the forefront of the campaign against the massive theft of the nation’s crude oil resources.

The company alleged in a statement yesterday that the EFCC arrested and has been detaining its Director of Operatives and Technical, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, who plays a pivotal role in the N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract in Lagos from January 19, 2023.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company said that while it was resolute and resilient in its fight against the criminal diversion of the nation’s resources, it was aware of efforts being made to strangulate its operations.

The company…





