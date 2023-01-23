2023: Democratic Leadership Endorses Peter Obi for President





Juliet Akoje in Abuja

A group known as Democratic Leadership with its arrays of domestic and Diaspora resources have endorsed the candidature of Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party to intensify campaign in 11 Northern states towards actualisation of a landslide victory at the presidential poll.

A statement signed by its president, Dr. Ray Onwuelo stated that “as it stands now, two of the candidate are likely to get the requisite 25 per cent of the votes cast in 24 or more states and the FCT with the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi securing the widest and largest number of votes in a fair presidential election. I am not unaware that some will be unpleased to hear this but that is the true situation on the grounds across the country with a small margin of error.”

The Onwuelo stated that each of the presidential candidates have areas of strength and weakness, intertwined with the facts beholding of themselves and the nation.

“Their various manifestos and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper