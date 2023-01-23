2023 Polls: Cleric Tasks Nigerians to Vote for Credible Candidates









Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Spiritual Father and Chairman of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, His Grace Prophet Samuel Abidoye, has called on Nigerians to participate actively in the forthcoming general election and vote for only leaders with reputable characters to bring positive change to the country.

Prophet Abidoye, who is also the Baba Aladura of CSMC Worldwide, spoke at ‘A Night of total freedom’, of the Evangelical Ministry at the Church headquarters, Galilee Land Orile Igbon, Oyo State, yesterday, and advised Nigerians not to sell their conscience but vote for the candidate of their choice.

The cleric, who appealed to the electorate to use their votes wisely, emphasised that Nigerians must think and rethink the candidates they would cast their votes for so as not to vote any person or persons who may worsen the country’s present challenges.

The cleric prayed that the country would move to higher ground this year, urging…





Source: Thisday Newspaper