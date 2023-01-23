9mobile to Raise Millionaires in CashToken Rewards Offer





Emma Okonji

9mobile has partnered CeLD Innovations Limited to raise millionaires among 9mobile customers who participate and win in its CashToken Rewards Offer.

The reward programme offers loyal customers on the 9mobile network a chance to win between N5 thousand and N100 million weekly.

The Director, Product Innovation and Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, who announced the partnership of the reward scheme during a media briefing in Lagos recently, said the reward programme was part of the company’s continuous commitment to reciprocate the loyalty demonstrated by its customers.

“As a brand, 9mobile is always here for our loyal customers, and this is our way of ushering them into the new year 2023.

“We understand that our customers rely on us to make those vital connections needed to make businesses profitable and bring families together in prosperity. So, through the CashToken Rewards programme, we want to give every 9mobile subscriber a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper