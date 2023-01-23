Again, Ortom Accuses FG of Complicity in Handling Issues of Terrorism





George Okoh In Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has accused the federal government of being complicit in issues of terrorism in the country.

He insisted the federal government was protecting killer Fulani herdsmen who have continued to perpetrate unprovoked killings in Benue State.

Governor Ortom made this known yesterday in a chat with journalists shortly after he visited victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks on Abagena internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp who are receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

He said: “This is my pain, since 2015, I have cried out loud that the federal government is complicit to the issues of terrorism raising Fulanis in Niger from Futa Jalon (Senegal), Cameroon, Mauritania and Libya and other parts of the world so that they will come to Nigeria and take it and make it their country.

“One thing that pains me is that these people have not hidden their intentions and they are known….





Source: Thisday Newspaper