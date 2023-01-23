APC Presidential Rally Ends Abruptly in Bauchi Due to Technical Glitch, Buhari Leaves Without Addressing Gathering 





By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday left the venue of the presidential campaign rally in anger and embarrassment as a visibly disturbed President Muhammadu Buhari and the the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu could not address them as a result of technical hiccups at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

THISDAY reports that the embarrassed supporters who turned out in their large numbers from various states of the Northeast started leaving the venue after the address of the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Simon Lalong.

Our Correspondent also reports that a visibly embarrassed President Buhari and Tinubu who were invited to the podium to address the crowd could not do so as a result of malfunctioning of the sound system.

The electricity supply at the stadium went off shortly after the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper