Atiku Campaign Wants NDLEA, EFCC to Arrest, Prosecute Tinubu over Drugs, Allegations of Money Laundering





*Accuses former Lagos governor of looting state’s treasury

*Atiku lacks character to be Nigeria’s president, APC fires back

Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

As the campaigns gather momentum, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, yesterday called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief

over drug peddling and money laundering allegations.

But in a swift reaction, the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday restated that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar lacks the character to be the president of Nigeria.

The PDP presidential campaign organisation also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect the integrity of the Nigerian military as the commander-in-chief and the sovereignty of the nation by summoning…





Source: Thisday Newspaper